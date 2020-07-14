Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Officially Confirmed For July 16

Nissan Motor India is not the only subsidiary of the Japanese giant that has been facing tough times. In fact, after the controversial escape of Carlos Ghosn, the company has been trying hard to get back to its former glory. The company has been struck with dwindling sales and rising customer dissatisfaction for quite some time now. However, it wasn’t long back that Nissan released a video which showed 11 new cars that will help the company get back on its feet. One of the silhouettes which appeared in the video was only referred to as ‘M’. It was only later that we came to know that it would be called Magnite. While we have only been teased with pictures showing certain angles, Nissan is finally about to unveil this new SUV to the world.

The world premier of the new Nissan Magnite will take place on July 16 at 1:00 pm IST. It is only then that we would be able to get an entire glimpse of the new SUV. The Nissan Magnite will be a sub-4 metre SUV which will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza and Mahindra XUV300. It will be based on the CMF-A+ platform, an evolution of the underpinning found in the Renault Kwid and Triber MPV. From the pictures that were shown to us until now, it was clear that the new Nissan Magnite would carry an extremely bold presence and carries hints of Nissan’s Global model. From the glimpses we were able to get, it looks to get a honesh-mesh trapezoidal-shaped grille cladded by a silver horseshoe-shaped bezel. The LED headlights get a wrap-around design with a sharp tri-arrow LED DRL light pattern, below which we see another L-shaped LED light pattern sitting snug in the bumper. The front bumper itself looks pronounced with cuts and creases to accentuate the design, with a black plastic skirt and skid plate right below it. In the shots teased, we could also get a glimpse of its front quarter panels, which revealed a lot more SUV design hits. The rough and tough look is further carried forward by the presence of black plastic fender flares wrapped around squared-off arches. The alloy wheel gets a 5-petal design with a diamond-cut finish.

Unconfirmed reports suggest it will offer two engine options - a 1.0-litre three-pot making 72bhp/96Nm and a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-pot making 95bhp. While July 16 will be its global premier, we estimate the Nissan Magnite to be launched in India and reach showrooms by by 2021.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.