5 things you didn’t know about the Tata Sierra EV Concept - IAB Picks

One of the most exciting world premieres at Auto Expo 2020 is the Tata Sierra EV Concept. There’s a lot of hype going around this concept, which could lead to the iconic Tata Sierra making a comeback to the market. Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Tata Sierra EV Concept:

1. Designed in the UK

As proud as Tata Sierra fans are about it being one of the very few Indian design icons in the auto world, the new-age model you see here comes from a wicked design team based in Coventry, UK. Tata Motors European Technical Centre is to be thanked for this fascinating concept.

2. All-glass behind front doors

While the original Tata Sierra had large glass panels only on the sides. The Tata Sierra EV Concept, in line with the latest industry standards, features a gigantic panoramic sunroof, leading to an all-glass rear compartment. Fully reclining captain seats in the back would’ve been icing on the cake.

Picture this - Relaxing in the back of a modern-day Tata Sierra at a scenic landscape on a rainy day, just watching the rain pour down from the roof all the way to the side glass.

3. A world without displays - Digital detox

In a world where we are constantly surrounded by displays and unknowingly captive to the digital ecosystem, the Tata Sierra EV Concept allows you to enjoy your physical surroundings at least on the go. In case there’s no scenic view to engulf into or the everyday life on the outside doesn’t appeal you, the designers have put up a moss garden behind the dashboard to help you imagine yourself in a calm, outdoorsy setting.

There’s no infotainment system or an instrument cluster. However, should there be a need, it’s possible to dock a portable screen. After touchscreen infotainment systems and virtual instrument clusters, removable in-car displays will probably be the next big thing anyway.

4. Beacon light

On the inside, behind the B-pillar, there’s a beacon light that goes well with the lounge seat in the rear compartment. It creates a warm setting and is a brilliant decor addition to the minimalist cabin.

5. Touch-operated sliding door

The Tata Sierra EV Concept has a sliding rear door. To operate it, all you’ve got to do is slide on a touch-operated display that is integrated into the black horizontal strip of the sliding rear door.

Also Read: Next-gen Tata Sierra to be offered in ICE and electric variants if launched

The Tata Sierra will likely be brought back into the market as a Hyundai Creta rivaling premium B-segment SUV. Don’t expect that to happen in the next two years, though. To check out its real-life images of the concept from Auto Expo 2020, go to this link.