Next-gen 2020 Skoda Rapid launched in Russia, priced from INR 7.71 lakh

The all-new Skoda Rapid has been launched in Russia at a starting price of RUB 7,92,000 or approximately INR 7.71 lakh.

The 2020 Skoda Rapid features a brand-new design inspired by that of the Skoda Scala. The interior, especially, is very similar to that of the Skoda Scala. All-LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED fog lights, 16-inch Stratos alloy wheels, LED rear lights and LED license plate light are some of the exterior equipment highlights of the all-new model.

Inside, the 2020 Skoda Rapid packs features like two-spoke steering wheel/three-spoke sports steering wheel, 8-inch Bolero touchscreen infotainment system, sports seats, separate rear seat heating, 4 USB-C ports (2 in the front and 2 in the rear) and 6-speaker sound system.

On the safety front, the all-new Skoda Rapid packs front and rear parking sensors, ESC, TPMS, ERA-GLONASS automated emergency response service, six airbags, Front Assist collision-alert system, Multi-Collision Brake and much more.

Skoda offers the 2020 Rapid with three engine options. The first engine option is a 90 PS 1.6L MPI N/A petrol unit linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. The second engine option is a 110 PS 1.6L MPI N/A petrol unit paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The third engine option is a 125 PS 1.4L turbocharged petrol unit that can be had with only the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2020 Skoda Rapid - Prices

Entry 90 PS 1.6L MPI MT - RUB 7,92,000 (INR 7,71,230.87)

Active 90 PS 1.6L MPI MT - RUB 8,29,000 (INR 8,07,260.59)

Active 110 PS 1.6L MPI MT - RUB 8,83,000 (INR 8,59,844.52)

Active 90 PS 1.6L MPI AT - RUB 9,33,000 (INR 9,08,533.33)

Ambition 90 PS 1.6L MPI MT - RUB 8,99,999 (INR 8,76,397.74)

Ambition 110 PS 1.6L MPI MT - RUB 9,53,000 (INR 9,28,008.86)

Ambition 90 PS 1.6L MPI AT - RUB 10,03,000 (INR 9,76,697.68)

Ambition 125 PS 1.4L TSI DSG - RUB 10,49,000 (INR 10,21,491.39)

Style 90 PS 1.6L MPI MT - RUB 10,21,000 (INR 9,94,225.65)

Style 110 PS 1.6L MPI MT - RUB 10,75,000 (INR 10,46,809.58)

Style 90 PS 1.6L MPI AT - RUB 11,25,000 (INR 10,95,498.39)

Style 125 PS 1.4L TSI DSG - RUB 11,71,000 (INR 11,40,292.11)

Also Read: BS-VI Skoda Rapid TSI pre-bookings commence, to go on sale in April

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.