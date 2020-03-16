BS-VI Skoda Rapid TSI pre-bookings commence, to go on sale in April

The BS-VI Skoda Rapid is now available to pre-book in India, for a refundable deposit of INR 50,000. Deliveries of the Skoda Rapid TSI will begin on 14 April 2020.

The Skoda Rapid has switched to a brand-new engine with the BS-VI transition. It’s a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine from the EA 211 family. This engine produces a maximum power of 110 PS and a maximum torque of 175 Nm. It is being offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission initially, but a 6-speed automatic transmission option will be introduced later.

The Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo, or the Skoda Monte Carlo to be precise, will also switch to the aforementioned BS-VI 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and 6-speed transmissions. In its case, too, the 6-speed automatic transmission should be offered at a later stage. Like in the Skoda Rapid and the VW Vento, the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission will no longer be available.

The Skoda Monte Carlo is differentiated with Flash Red body paint, darkened glasses with a green tint, bigger, 17-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish, black radiator grille, roof, ORVMs, B-pillar decor, rear diffuser and trunk spoiler, unique leatherette upholstery, stainless steel scuff plates with Monte Carlo inscription and a flat-bottom steering wheel with red stitching highlights.

Also See: Production Skoda Vision IN SUV (Hyundai Creta rival) - IAB Rendering

Later this year, Skoda will also launch the Rapid Matte Black, which it had showcased in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 last month. You can know all about the Rapid Matte Black Concept in our dedicated story here.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.