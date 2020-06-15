Next-gen Skoda Octavia to be launched in India in February 2021 - Report

The next-gen Skoda Octavia will be launched in India in February 2021. Had there not been the Coronavirus outbreak, it could have arrived here at the end of this year.

The new 2021 Skoda Octavia launch date for India has been confirmed by Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda (India), as per a report from Financial Express. The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia was unveiled in November last year.

2021 Skoda Octavia Features

Skoda makes the new generation Octavia with features like Matrix LED headlights, 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, 10-inch Columbus touchscreen infotainment system with built-in eSIM and touch-slider, 4.2-inch HUD, 12-speaker Canton sound system, five USB-C ports, Phone Box for wireless charging and enhanced cellular reception and Climatronic three-zone automatic climate control.

Skoda has never offered its top-of-the-line Columbus infotainment system in India. So, once again, Octavia customers in India will probably have to settle for the lower-end Amundsen infotainment system, which also comes with a 10-inch touchscreen. Another feature we’re certain the company won’t offer in India is Matrix LED headlights. It brought the Mk3 Superb facelift to our market with only LED headlights and we expect the same treatment for the Mk4 Octavia.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia packs a number of new and improved assistance systems as well. These include Area View 360-degree camera, updated Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Assist, nine airbags, Hands-on Detect, Traffic Jam Assist, Emergency Assist. Don’t expect Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist to be available in our market.

2021 Skoda Octavia Specifications

The Mk4 Skoda Octavia is 4,690 mm long, 1,829 mm wide and 1,470 mm tall. It has a 2,686 mm wheelbase. The boot space is 600 litres, and it can be expanded to 1,555 litres by folding down the rear-seat backrests.

Skoda offers the all-new Octavia with a variety of engines internationally, with displacements ranging from 1.0- to 2.0-litre. Fuel options include petrol, petrol-CNG, petrol-electric mild-hybrid, petrol-electric plug-in hybrid and diesel. You can check all the engine options in the infographic below:

In India, Skoda will likely offer the 2021 Octavia with 1.5-litre TSI EVO (150 PS/250 Nm) and 2.0-litre TSI (190 PS/320 Nm) petrol engines at launch. The company may offer a 2.0-litre TDI EVO diesel engine, in the 150 PS/340 Nm and 150 PS/360 Nm versions, as well. 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic will be the transmission choices.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Volkswagen Group’s Indian subsidiary, is yet to decide whether to offer its models with a BS6 2.0-litre diesel engine in the BS6 era. However, given the high preference for diesel engines in the C- and D-segment vehicles in India, the 2.0-litre diesel engine option’s comeback seems inevitable. The 2021 Skoda Octavia might be the first model the company offers with a BS6 2.0-litre TDI EVO diesel engine, and that could be right from its launch.

2021 Skoda Octavia Prices

The prices of the 2021 Skoda Octavia in India may start somewhere between INR 17-20 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Skoda Octavia will compete with the Hyundai Elantra and the Honda Civic compact sedans in India. The Toyota Corolla Altis is no longer on sale in India, and there's no plan to relaunch it. The demand for C-segment models in India is mainly for SUVs.

