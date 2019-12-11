Next-gen Skoda Fabia preponed, could be launched in India - Report

The fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia which was scheduled to debut in late-2021 has been fast-tracked to the first half of the same year, as per a new report from Auto Express. A modified version of the same should be launched in India in 2022.

The current-gen Skoda Fabia, which has been skipped in India, was introduced in 2014. The next-gen Skoda Fabia's arrival is being preponed to hasten a switch of platforms. For reference, the old model utilises a mix of PQ26 and MQB. The old model will make use of only the MQB architecture, specifically the A0 version. Volkswagen Group's other small cars, namely the VW Polo, the Seat Ibiza and the Audi A1, have already switched to MQB A0.

Talking about the next-gen Skoda Fabia in an interview with the British publication, below is what Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier below said:

Yes, of course, we’re trying to push a bit more quickly. If you talk about the cars that are linked to my personal motivation, it’s the Karoq, it’s the Scala, it’s the Kamiq, it’s the Octavia, the now-refreshed Superb, by all means the MEB electric car – and it will be the Fabia as well.” Then he added: “I just last week drove the first prototype of the Fabia, on MQB A0. I can tell you already that I can’t wait to bring that car to market.

The next-gen Skoda Fabia is going to look drastically different in comparison to the current model. Expect it to sport a wider track and more pronounced blisters over the wheelarches. Also, we bet on the complex LED lights with Skoda’s latest crystal-inspired design at either end. At the rear, the roofline will remain relatively tall and the company will design it with adequate rear-seating space as it's considered a small family car in several key markets, including India. The size won't be significantly bigger, so as to avoid cannibalising the Skoda Scala's sales.

The next lifecycle makeover will add more refinements to the Skoda Fabia in the form of a better soundproofing and noise isolation, more efficient and powerful powertrains, and more advanced technologies, including MIB 3.0-based infotainment systems with displays in sizes ranging from 6.5-inch to 9.2-inch.

Also Read: Old Skoda Octavia to be discontinued by March 2020, all-new model coming in late-2020

As for the engine options, expect the line-up to include 90 PS 1.0L TGI petrol-CNG, 95 PS 1.0L TSI petrol, 115 PS 1.5L TSI petrol, 130 PS 1.5L TSI Evo petrol and 150 PS 1.5L TSI Evo petrol units. A diesel engine is not expected, but a 12V mild-hybrid system could be offered. Around the time when this car goes on sale in Europe, Volkswagen Group will be having an even stronger focus on electrification and it will be laying even stronger impetus on discarding diesel engines from PVs.

The Indian-spec fourth-gen Skoda Fabia, assuming there will be one because Volkswagen Group simply can't afford to not to have one, will sit on the MQB A0 IN platform.

The same may also make way to the India market by late 2021.

[Source: autoexpress.co.uk]