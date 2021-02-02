Next-Gen Maruti Celerio Spied Testing Again, to Launch This Year [Video]

There had been multiple sightings of the next-gen Maruti Celerio prototypes in the past. And Maruti continues its extensive testing process even today as the updated model of the compact hatchback has been spied once again.

The latest spy shots of the next-gen Maruti Celerio have been captured in Gurugram. It can be clearly seen that the test mule is heavily disguised. However, we can still figure out a few key elements of the new car.

For example, the overall design of the next-gen Maruti Celerio would be tweaked with more rounded curves. We can also spot the new wheels which have a somewhat sportier design. At the rear, Maruti would also use reworked bumper and new taillights that would impart a more modern look. The spy shots also reveal that there would be a rear wiper, too, which Maruti is likely to provide in the car’s higher variants. We also get to have a glimpse at the headlight of the next-gen Maruti Celerio from the side. They appear to be all-new units that follow the whole rounded-off design language.

Thanks to the previous spy pictures, we do know what the new Celerio would look like from the rear. In fact, IndiaAutosBlog’s in-house digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania has also created a rendering of the same.

The next-gen Maruti Celerio is likely to borrow several interior features from the current Maruti Wagon R. As for the engine options, there would be a 1.0L petrol motor with 67PS of max power and 90Nm of peak torque. Maruti is also expected to slap in a bigger and more powerful 1.2L engine with 81PS and 113Nm. For the transmission, there would be two choices - a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.

[Source: Indian Auto]