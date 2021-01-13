Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rear End Spied Undisguised!

The current-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been in the market for seven long years and its now due an update. At the time, the Celerio was the most affordable car in the country to offer an AMT transmission option. The second-gen Celerio has been spied testing on our roads on several occasions earlier but now, it has finally been spotted testing without camouflage. All test mules seen before came heavily wrapped in camouflage. Let's take a closer look at what's in store.

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be based on the Heartect platform, the same that underpins the third-gen WagonR. The new Celerio will thus be larger in terms of dimensions in all regards. In terms of design, the next-gen Celerio seems more evolutionary than revolutionary. This new spy image only gives us a look at the side and rear profile of the Celerio and in first glance, it does not appear all that different. We still do not get a look at the face of the new Celerio in these images.

Interestingly, the next-gen Celerio will be using old-school door handles in place of the pull-type ones that was found in the current-gen car. The new Celerio appears quite rounded at the rear and the roofline has a slightly swooping effect which makes the rear window appear a little smaller. The new Celerio will come with a new wraparound tail light at the rear and the lower bumper too has been reprofiled and even houses a reflector. This test mule was however only wearing temporary steel wheels on test.

Previous spy shots had revealed that the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will boast of completely new interiors. The dashboard will feature a new layout and the highlight will be Maruti’s 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. With increased dimensions, the next-gen Celerio will also be roomier than the outgoing car. Other new features could include a revised instrument cluster, new upholstery, automatic climate control and more.

Under the hood, the upcoming Celerio will continue to be powered by the current Celerio's 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67hp and 90Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki could also add the 83hp 1.2L petrol engine from the WagonR along with a CNG option to the mix as well. Transmission options will continue to include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The current Celerio is priced from INR 4.41 lakh to INR 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and the next-gen model will certainly carry a premium. Expected to launch in the coming months, the new Celerio will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - Gaadiwaadi]