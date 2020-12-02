Spy images of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. One of the biggest talking points of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been its interiors. There are reports of the upcoming XUV500 featuring Level 1 autonomous driving technology and then there were spy shots revealing the Mercedes-like screens on the interiors. Now, a fresh spy shot has come up on the web which shows this latest screen in use, and that too uncamouflaged.

Now, these screens look very similar to those found on most modern-day Mercedes-Benz cars and we doubt if that's a mere coincidence. Anyhow, the right screen is your instrument cluster - of course digital - and the left one is the infotainment screen. If you look closely into the image on the right side, you will see the gear position indicator and the speedometer as well. Earlier spy shots had revealed a swivel wheel on the center console with hotkeys, and that we presume is what controls the infotainment system.

Also Read: All-new Nissan Magnite (Maruti Vitara Brezza rival) India launch tomorrow

The next-gen XUV500 is also set to bring in segment-first Level 1 autonomous driving technology. Once only reserved for luxury cars in India, the XUV500 will soon be the most affordable car in the country to boast of such a feature. Currently, the MG Gloster is the most inexpensive vehicle to have such features and has made it a little more mainstream. Level 1 autonomous tech will bring in features like autonomous emergency braking, parallel park assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and more.

The quality of the interiors of the next-gen XUV500 is also expected to be a big step up from the current-gen car. The SUV will have a dual-tone black and beige interior theme and the flush-fitting screens on the dashboard itself give the interior a very premium feel. It must however be noted that this feature could be reserved for the top-spec variants only. Previous interior spy shots of lower-spec variants suggested a different layout. The XUV500 will continue to be a seven-seater SUV and it could even be roomier in the second and third rows than the outgoing model.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes and Mahindra could even throw an all-wheel-drive system in the mix, at least for the higher variants. The new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to debut sometime around mid-2021 and will continue its rivalry with the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and also the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: Instagram]