Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Alloy Wheel Design Revealed

Only a few days ago, Mahindra announced that the next-gen Scorpio will follow the introduction of the XUV700 , slated to be unveiled sometime in Q3 of FY2021. Mahindra has been testing the new-gen Scorpio for over a year now, and we have even seen some close-to-production test mules doing rounds on our roads. While the SUV is still some time away, a new set of spy shots have emerged on the internet, revealing some exciting details about Mahindra's upcoming body-on-frame compact SUV.

While we have already been able to make out several new design details of the new-gen Scorpio from over the camouflage, this new image gives us a clear look at the possible alloy wheel design for the final production-spec model. Top-spec variants of next-gen Scorpio will likely be riding on larger - possibly 18-inches - multi-spoke alloy wheels that have quite a stylish design. The next-gen Scorpio will be considerably larger than the current-gen model and these 18-inch wheels will really help the stance and proportions of the SUV. The current-gen Scorpio rides on 17-inch rims.

Under the hood, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be sharing its engine and gearbox options with the Thar. That means it will be powered by the new 152 hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine from the Thar. It could however come in a different state of tune than what is available with the off-roader. The other thing that has been confirmed by these new spy images is that the next-gen Scorpio will come with an automatic gearbox option, a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit. Mahindra could even revive the 4x4 drivetrain with the new Scorpio, which was discontinued during the transition to BS6 norms in 2020.

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will be based on an all-new platform. In fact, it will actually be underpinned by an updated version of the ladder-frame chassis that underpins the all-new Thar. The exterior is likely to retain some of the bold design cues of the current model, but the overall form factor and the styling elements should bestow the SUV with a thoroughly modern look. It will retains it's tall-boy stance with upright pillars and the overall design seems quite butch and typically SUV. The new Scorpio will also boast of a wider bumper which now gets new air intakes along with new fog lamp housings. At the rear, the Scorpio will continue with side-hinged doors with new LED tail lamps and a roof mounted stop lamp.

The spy images also reveal the completely revamped interior design of the next-gen Scorpio. Mahindra is expected to significantly improve the fit and finish of the cabin with better quality materials. The dashboard can be seen with a new and larger vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. A lot of the other switchgear like the steering wheel, gear knob, control stalks and even the instrument cluster could be shared with the new-gen Thar. The next-gen Scorpio is expected to be priced from around INR 13 lakh (ex-showroom). That will put it in the same bracket as the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. It will, however, be unique in this segment for being the only one with seven-seats and a ladder-frame chassis.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news

[Image Source - Teambhp]