BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Bookings Open on January 30

BMW India has announced that bookings for the all-new BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro will open at 12:30 pm on 30 January 2026. The luxury SUV will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and can be pre-booked across BMW’s dealership network in India.

The new-generation BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is scheduled to be officially launched in the country on 16 February 2026.

Visually, the updated X3 makes a stronger statement with a completely redesigned exterior and the aggressive M Sport Pro package. Highlights include a bolder design language and the illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grille, which anchors the SUV’s athletic proportions and refreshed styling.

Under the bonnet, BMW has significantly upgraded the powertrain, promising notable gains in both power and torque. This translates into quicker acceleration and sharper on-road performance, reinforcing the X3’s positioning as a sporty luxury SUV.

The cabin is expected to set new standards in the segment, blending premium materials with advanced technology and enhanced comfort features. BMW says the new X3 has been engineered to deliver a more engaging and refined driving experience, both for daily use and long-distance travel.

Prospective customers can visit BMW India’s official website to explore key highlights of the all-new X3 and schedule a test drive ahead of its market launch.