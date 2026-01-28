Mini Countryman E Update Pushes EV Range Past 500 km

Mini has announced a technical update for the all-electric Countryman E that significantly boosts its driving range, with the upgraded model set to arrive in March 2026. For the first time, the compact electric SUV crosses the 500 km mark on the WLTP cycle.

The key upgrade is a new silicon carbide inverter, which reduces energy losses during power conversion. This is paired with an increased net battery capacity of 65.2 kWh and friction-reduced wheel bearings on the front axle to cut rolling resistance. As a result, the Countryman E now delivers a WLTP-certified range of 501 km. The dual-motor Countryman SE All4, meanwhile, offers a range of up to 467 km.

Both variants continue to support DC fast charging, allowing a 10 to 80 percent charge in under 30 minutes, making the Countryman more practical for long-distance use.

Despite the efficiency-focused updates, the Countryman’s core strengths remain unchanged. It retains its spacious proportions, with boot capacity expandable up to 1,450 litres. A drag coefficient of just 0.26 further aids efficiency, while the cabin is dominated by a 24 cm circular OLED display that manages infotainment and driver assistance systems. Level 2 autonomous driving features are also supported.

Alongside the technical upgrades, Mini has introduced a new Favoured Trim. This adds Blazing Blue exterior paint, a silver roof and mirror caps, and distinctive 20-inch Windmill Spoke alloy wheels, giving the electric Countryman a fresher, more premium look.