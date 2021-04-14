Next-Gen Mahindra Alturas G4 To Be Called XUV900?

Mahindra has recently trademarked a bunch of new names with the XUV badge, which could be used for naming new models or to rename already existing models. We already know that the Mahindra XUV500 replacement will be called the XUV700 in India and will be positioned above the existing model. One of the more interesting revelations from the recent trademark filings is another new name - the XUV900. While it is customary for carmakers to trademark multiple names for future models or prevent rivals from using them, this does give rise to some speculation.

As the nomenclature already suggests, the XUV900 will be positioned above the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. Currently, this space is occupied by the Alturas G4 in Mahindra's portfolio. However, given that this ageing product hasn't seen much demand lately, it's days could be numbered. This leads to the speculation that the next-generation of the Alturas G4 could be known as the XUV900. Incidentally, Mahindra's Alturas G4 is actually a rebadged version of the Ssangyong Rexton that's sold in South Korea. Mahindra recently broke their ties with Ssangyong Motors, which further suggests that there will be no more development on the Alturas G4 front.

The Ssangyong Rexton was even recently facelifted in South Korea. However, a similar update for the Alturas G4 in India is highly unlikely. A few months back, it was reported that Mahindra only has a limited number of CKD units of the pre-facelift Rexton (Alturas G4), which will inevitably run out in some time. For its replacement, Mahindra could be indigenously developing a new D-Segment full-size SUV of its own that will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavor and MG Gloster. The competition has moved significantly ahead in the last year or so and its time for Mahindra to now catch up.

Like every other newer Mahindra model, we expect the XUV900 to be a huge departure from the existing Alturas G4. While the Alturas G4 already felt quite premium and plush, the XUV900 could be taking things a notch higher with newer features like Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and XUV700-like twin-screen infotainment system and instrument cluster. It could also be offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. On the styling front, we expect the XUV900 to adopt a similar design theme as the rest of the XUV family, with its size being the clear give away that it sits at the top of the ladder.

Even if the there's an XUV900 coming in the future, we do not have much technical details about it as of now. It remains to be seen if Mahindra continues with a ladder-frame chassis or goes the monocoque way. As for its powertrain options, it could be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine that will be offered with the upcoming XUV700, albeit in a higher state of tune. Transmission duties could be handled by a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Being a full-size SUV, it should definitely be offered with a four-wheel drive system.

