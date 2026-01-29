Mazda CX-5 Crosses Five Million Global Sales Milestone

Mazda has announced that cumulative global production and sales of the CX-5 have surpassed five million units as of the end of 2025. The popular crossover SUV becomes only the third model in Mazda’s history to achieve this milestone, after the Mazda 323 and Mazda3.

Since its launch, the CX-5 has been sold in over 100 countries and has remained Mazda’s best-selling model globally since 2018. The SUV has played a central role in the brand’s international growth, appealing to buyers with its blend of design, practicality and driving dynamics.

Production of the first-generation CX-5 began in 2011 at Mazda’s Ujina Plant No.2 in Japan. Over the years, manufacturing has expanded to additional facilities, including Ujina Plant No.1 and the Hofu Plant in Japan, along with plants in China. The CX-5 is also locally assembled in markets such as Malaysia and Vietnam to support regional demand.

Mazda recently unveiled the third-generation CX-5 in Europe in July 2025. The new model is set to roll out in North America and Japan in spring 2026, marking the next chapter for one of the brand’s most successful and globally recognised nameplates.