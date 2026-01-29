Bentley Supersports Makes Regional Debut in Dubai

Bentley has unveiled the Supersports at a high-profile launch event in Dubai, marking the model’s regional premiere for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Orders for the new performance flagship will open in March, with production slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. First customer deliveries are expected in early 2027.

Positioned as one of the most dynamic Bentleys ever, the Supersports delivers 666 PS and features a rear-wheel-drive layout. The chassis and aerodynamic package have been specifically developed to prioritise agility and driver engagement, signalling a sharper, more performance-focused direction for the brand.

The Supersports will be offered across key global markets, including the UK and EU, the US and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Malaysia and Japan. In the Middle East, availability has been confirmed for markets such as the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.

The Dubai unveiling took place at a former royal palace along the city’s shoreline and was attended by around 400 guests, including nearly 100 Supersports customers. As part of the launch, Bentley also premiered a new promotional film titled Supersports: Full Send. The film stars motorsport and stunt athlete Travis Pastrana, who pilots the Supersports around Bentley’s factory campus in Crewe, highlighting the car’s performance credentials and dramatic character.