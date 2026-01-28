Genesis X Skorpio Concept Debuts as 1,100 hp Extreme Off-Roader

Genesis has taken a bold step into hardcore off-roading with the global debut of the X Skorpio Concept in the Rub’ al Khali desert, UAE. Unveiled at a dramatic world premiere, the X Skorpio is the brand’s first extreme off-road concept and signals a new direction for Genesis beyond luxury road cars.

The concept is powered by a V8 engine producing a staggering 1,100 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. Built for serious desert punishment, it features a tubular chassis with a full roll cage, while extensive use of fiberglass, carbon fibre and Kevlar keeps strength high and weight in check. Genesis says the vehicle was developed using components sourced from specialists in off-road endurance racing.

The X Skorpio rides on 18-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in massive 40-inch off-road tyres, paired with Brembo motorsport-grade brakes to handle the extreme performance on loose terrain.

Alongside the X Skorpio, Genesis also showcased the GV60 Outdoors Concept, GV70 Outdoors Concept and the GV80 Desert Edition at the same event. The display underlined the brand’s broader concept car strategy, hinting at future models designed to blend Genesis luxury with rugged, adventure-focused capability.