Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Rendered Based On Latest Spy Shots

A couple of days ago, a close-to-production test mule of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio was spotted testing on our roads. This was the first time a test mule of the next-gen Scorpio was spotted in close-to-production guise. Although the SUV was still heavily camouflaged, it did offer us a look at some new design details of the upcoming SUV. Based on the spy shots, here we have a rendering of what the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio could look like. Let's tell you a little more about it.

The Scorpio will see a full model change for the first time since it was first launched in 2002. All the body panels on the new Scorpio will be brand new. The next-gen Scorpio retains its tall-boy stance with upright pillars and the overall design seems quite butch and typically SUV. It will continue with Mahindra 's signature vertically slatted grille and the headlamps have a twin-pod design, pretty similar to the ones on the upcoming XUV500. The new Scorpio will also boast of a wider bumper which now gets new air intakes along with new fog lamp housings.

At the rear, the Scorpio will continue with side-hinged doors and there will be new LED tail lamps and a roof mounted stop lamp. It will also be wearing a new design for the alloy wheels. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will be based on an all-new platform. It will actually be underpinned by the same ladder-frame chassis that underpins the all-new Thar. It will also have grown in dimensions, both in length and width and that should open up more space on the inside too.

The interiors of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be completely redesigned too. The current-gen Scorpio has had the criticism of being a little utilitarian in some regards. Mahindra is expected to significantly improve the fit and finish of the cabin with better quality materials. The dashboard will be completely new with a large touchscreen infotainment system. From spy shots seen so far, it is expected to come with a vertically oriented screen. A lot of the other switchgear like the steering wheel, gear knob, control stalks and even the instrument cluster could be shared with the new-gen Thar.

Under the hood, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be sharing its engine and gearbox options with the Thar. That means it will be powered by the new 152 hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine from the Thar. It could however come in a different state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to hit showroom between April-June 2021. With prices probably ranging between INR 10-14 lakh, the next-gen Scorpio will be unique in the segment of mid-size SUVs for being the only one with seven-seats and a ladder-frame chassis.

