Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Rendered Based On Latest Spy Shots

06/01/2021 - 09:00 | ,  ,  ,  ,  ,  ,   | Saptarshi
A couple of days ago, a close-to-production test mule of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio was spotted testing on our roads. This was the first time a test mule of the next-gen Scorpio was spotted in close-to-production guise. Although the SUV was still heavily camouflaged, it did offer us a look at some new design details of the upcoming SUV. Based on the spy shots, here we have a rendering of what the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio could look like. Let's tell you a little more about it.

Based on the spy shots, here we have a rendering of what the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio could look like.

The Scorpio will see a full model change for the first time since it was first launched in 2002. All the body panels on the new Scorpio will be brand new. The next-gen Scorpio retains its tall-boy stance with upright pillars and the overall design seems quite butch and typically SUV. It will continue with Mahindra 's signature vertically slatted grille and the headlamps have a twin-pod design, pretty similar to the ones on the upcoming XUV500. The new Scorpio will also boast of a wider bumper which now gets new air intakes along with new fog lamp housings.

At the rear, the Scorpio will continue with side-hinged doors and there will be new LED tail lamps and a roof mounted stop lamp. It will also be wearing a new design for the alloy wheels. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will be based on an all-new platform. It will actually be underpinned by the same ladder-frame chassis that underpins the all-new Thar. It will also have grown in dimensions, both in length and width and that should open up more space on the inside too.

Next Gen Mahindra Scoprio Spy Picture
This is the first time a test mule of the next-gen Scorpio has been spotted in close-to-production guise.

The interiors of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be completely redesigned too. The current-gen Scorpio has had the criticism of being a little utilitarian in some regards. Mahindra is expected to significantly improve the fit and finish of the cabin with better quality materials. The dashboard will be completely new with a large touchscreen infotainment system. From spy shots seen so far, it is expected to come with a vertically oriented screen. A lot of the other switchgear like the steering wheel, gear knob, control stalks and even the instrument cluster could be shared with the new-gen Thar.

Under the hood, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be sharing its engine and gearbox options with the Thar. That means it will be powered by the new 152 hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine from the Thar. It could however come in a different state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to hit showroom between April-June 2021. With prices probably ranging between INR 10-14 lakh, the next-gen Scorpio will be unique in the segment of mid-size SUVs for being the only one with seven-seats and a ladder-frame chassis.

[Image Source - IndianAuto]

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio - Spy Image Gallery

