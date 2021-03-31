Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio and XUV500 Launch Timeline Revealed

Spy shots of the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 and Scorpio have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time. Both SUVs are slated for a launch in India in the coming months. Latest reports suggest that the new-gen Scorpio will arrive in the market before the new-gen XUV500. Until now, the reverse was being speculated. The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch in June 2021, followed by the next-gen XUV500 in September 2021. Here's what in store for both Mahindra models.

Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio - What To Expect

Like the Tata Safari, the Mahindra Scorpio has been a posterboy of butch affordable SUVs of India. Spy pictures of the next-gen SUV suggests that it will be much larger than the current model and is set to receive a comprehensive visual update. The next-gen Scorpio retains its tall-boy stance with upright pillars. It will continue with Mahindra's signature vertically slatted grille and the headlamps have a twin-pod design. The upcoming Scorpio will actually be underpinned by the same ladder-frame chassis that underpins the all-new Thar. The interior of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be completely redesigned for a more premium and upmarket feel.

One of the biggest changes will be in terms of mechanicals. The new Scorpio will come with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol model will use an all-new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged motor, while the diesel version will get an updated, more powerful 2.2-litre mHawk unit. The petrol engine will be rated at 150 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The power and torque figures of the updated oil burner could be higher than the existing unit that makes 130 bhp and 320 Nm. The model lineup will come with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox options.

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 - What To Expect

The second-gen XUV500 is going to be one of the most exciting new launches of the year. It's a huge departure from the current-gen model with completely new exterior and interior styling. Perhaps the biggest talking about the new XUV500 will be its expansive features list. Not only does the new XUV500 feature a Mercedes-like dual digital screen setup, it is also expected to come with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Much like the new MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari, the next-gen XUV500 will also likely be offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations.

Built on a stiffer monocoque platform, the new XUV500 will have two engine options under its hood - 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company debuted with the new Thar - with both manual and automatic gearbox options. It could, however, come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Mahindra could even throw an all-wheel-drive system in the mix, at least for the higher variants. The new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be priced from about INR 14 lakh (ex-showroom). That will put it against the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

