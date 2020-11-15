Next-gen Honda Civic teased, global debut next week [Video]

Honda has released a teaser video of the next-gen Civic. The upcoming sedan is set to make its global debut next week.

Being a teaser video, the clip does not reveal many details of the next-gen Honda Civic. However, it did show some design elements of the new car. For example, the front end of the 11th-gen Civic would feature a set of new headlamps that would be accompanied by newly designed LED DRLs which have the same shape as that of the new LED signature lighting on the taillamps.

Speaking of the taillamps, the next-gen Honda Civic would feature much mature and elegant-looking taillight clusters. They are likely to be very different from the ones that we have seen in the current-gen model. The teaser video also hints that Honda would implement a tailgate-integrated rear spoiler in the new Civic.

Also Read: Honda Offering Festive Discounts Up To INR 60,000 For BS6 Honda Jazz

Some of the other elements that the next-gen Honda Civic would have include:

Black front grille

Oval exhaust outlets with black surrounds

Rear diffuser

Refreshed side profile

Newly designed sporty alloy wheels

Large ‘Honda’ chrome logo at the rear and front

Side skirting

The next-gen Honda Civic will make its global debut on 17 November. More details regarding the new sedan will be revealed then. While the Civic has a huge fan following in several overseas markets, it does not really have a high demand in India now. Considering that, it would be interesting to see what Honda has to say about the availability of the upcoming Civic in our country.

In other news, to celebrate the ongoing festive season in India, Honda has launched the CR-V Special Edition. Along with that, the company has also introduced the Exclusive Editions of the Honda Amaze and WR-V.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.