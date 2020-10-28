Honda CR-V Special Edition launched, features several cosmetic updates

To celebrate the festive season in the country, Honda Cars India has launched the CR-V Special Edition. The new model of the Japanese company’s flagship SUV in India has been priced at INR 29.49 lakh* which makes it around INR 1.23 lakh costlier than the standard model that retails at INR 28.27 lakh*. For the extra money, Honda is providing a bunch of cosmetic upgrades both on the outside and inside, however, no mechanical changes have been entertained.

The new Honda CR-V Special Edition comes equipped with stylish LED headlamps that are accompanied by LED DRLs with active cornering lights. The front bumper has also been revised and features LED fog lamps. Honda has incorporated a glossy black front grille, too, for an added sporty stance.

To impart a fresh side look to the CR-V Special Edition, Honda has used a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV more or less remains unchanged, however, we do see slightly tweaked bumper. Honda has also included the hands-free power tailgate feature in the new CR-V.

On the inside, the Honda CR-V Special Edition features a powered front passenger seat, front parking sensors, and auto-closing wing mirrors. The SUV also comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting, cruise control, and much more.

Under the hood of the new CR-V is the familiar 2.0L i-VTEC petrol engine that is capable of delivering a maximum power of 152 bhp at 6500 rpm and 189 Nm of peak torque at 4300 rpm. For the transmission, Honda provides a CVT unit.

In other news, Honda Cars India has also launched the new Amaze Special Edition in the market right before the festive season in the country commences. The latest model is based on the S variant of the subcompact sedan and gets a few added features that freshen up things a bit and make the overall package that much more desirable.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi