Next-Gen Ford Endeavour Interior - Here's What You Can Expect

The current-gen Ford Endeavour has been on sale in our market since 2016 and apart from a mild facelift in 2019, the SUV has mostly remained unchanged. Now Ford has been working on the next-gen Endeavour (also known as the Everest in some markets) for some time now, spy shots of which undergoing road tests surfaced on the internet about a week ago. Here we have yet another spy shot of the next-gen Endeavour, this time revealing its interior. Interestingly, most of the interior is not wrapped in camouflage, giving us a full view of the design and the features that could be on offer.

2022 Ford Endeavour Interior - What To Expect

The first thing that you notice about the interior of the next-gen Ford Endeavour is the twin-screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, much like the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. This may not be just a co-incidence, as Ford and Mahindra were previously collaborating for development of new products, and Ford might have kept this unchanged from then. More importantly, the interior of the next-gen Endeavour gets a completely new design and feels a lot more upmarket and techy than the current model. In fact, the new-gen model is even rumored to feature certain ADAS features.

Apart from the twin-screen setup, the next-gen Endeavour will get a new multi-function steering wheel, an uncluttered yet chunky center console design, a rotary dial for the gear selector, lots of smart storage spaces, plush seats, and plenty of good quality leather and metal trim pieces used all around. The center console also seems to have been positioned considerably higher and central AC vents are sleek, horizontal units (the current model has vertical units). This, however, may not represent the final version as several bits and pieces in this interior could be borrowed from other cars. It must also be said that the interior of the next-gen Endy looks more car-like rather than SUV.

2022 Ford Endeavour Interior - What Else Do We Know?

Underpinning the next-gen Ford Endeavour will be a slightly updated ladder frame architecture that will first be seen on the next-gen Ford Ranger. Incidentally, this is the same platform that Volkswagen is likely to use for the next-gen Amarok pickup, which will be sold in some international markets. Apart from its chassis, the next-gen Endeavour is also expected to share its engine options along with a few body panels with the yet-to-be-unveiled next-gen Ford Ranger. In fact, the four-wheel drive system and the drivetrain will also be shared. There, however, is not much clarity about what could be under the hood of the next-gen Endy yet.