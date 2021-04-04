Ford Endeavour Competes with Tractor in Crazy Tug of War Game

The Ford Endeavour was one of the first premium SUVs in India when it was launched in India. The 4x4 has been specially developed by Ford for the Asian market and is based on the Ford Ranger pick-up. As it was the first one in a then non-existent segment, the Endeavour dominated the sales charts even though it was quite expensive upon its launch in 2003. Though as soon as the Toyota Fortuner landed on Indian shores in 2009, it quickly took over the sales dominance from the Endeavour, and the former has never relinquished it since. The all-new second-generation Endeavour was launched in 2015 that came with an all-new design, more powerful powertrains, better ride and handling, and loaded to the brim with features. Today we came across this video of a second-generation Ford Endeavour having a tug-of-war against a tractor.

The video has been uploaded by 4x4.india on Instagram which shows a tug-of-war between a current-generation Ford Endeavour and a tractor. Being a tool made for farming where you need heavy low-down torque to help pull farming tools through the soil, it would be easy to expect the tractor to win easily. But as soon as the tug-of-war starts, the Endeavour is the one instead which is pulling the tractor. We can see both machines’ wheels spinning, with the Endeavour’s four-wheel-drive working hard to find grip on an admittedly slippery surface. By the end of the video, the tractor just starts to slowly pull the Endeavour towards it, but it is not known who wins at the end. The interesting part in the video is the tractor, which has been modified to fit two huge speakers behind the driver and wear a camo wrap job.

Prices for the Ford Endeavour range from Rs 29.99 lakh for the base variant to Rs 35.45 lakh for the flagship Sport variant, ex-showroom. The 3.2-litre diesel engine has been discontinued from the Endeavour range, it is a 4-pot turbo-diesel which makes 200 PS/470 Nm of peak figures while the 2-litre turbo-diesel unit which is on sale now makes 170 PS/420 Nm of peak figures. It is mated to a 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Endeavour is slated for an update around 2022 at the earliest, as the current generation is only 5 years old.