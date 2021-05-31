Next-Gen Ford Endeavour Imagined As Per Latest Spy Shots - IAB Renders

The current-gen Ford Endeavour has been on sale in our market since 2016 and apart from a mild facelift in 2019, the SUV has mostly remained unchanged. Now Ford has been working on the next-gen Endeavour (also known as the Everest in some markets) for some time now, spy shots of which undergoing road tests surfaced on the internet about a week ago. Although the test mule was heavily wrapped in camouflage, it did give us an idea that the new Endeavour will be more of an evolution than a revolution, as far as its dimensions and overall looks are concerned.

Based on the recently seen spy images, here we have a rendering of third-gen Ford Endeavour as imagined by our in-house digital rendering artist, Shoeb R. Kalania. In this rendering, the front-end of the next-gen Endeavour seems inspired by the latest F-series pickup trucks. The front fascia of the SUV is now more upright and squarish. The grille and the C-shaped LED headlamps have been designed as an integrated unit with a thick, two-slat chrome bar running in between. In fact, the grille and the headlamp assembly are quite generously garnished with chrome. It also gets a bigger air intake and a redesigned bumper with new fog lights.

In profile, the next-gen Ford Endeavour in this rendering remains quite similar to the current-gen model. It, however, gets much sharper character lines along the sides and the bonnet is very well sculpted as well. The SUV can also be seen wearing much heavier body cladding all around than the current model and even features prominent wheel arch claddings. Although the window line remains mostly similar, it gets new air vents along the front fender. The rear end of the next-gen Endeavour is not seen in this rendering, but it has been spied with a highly raked windshield, a revised tailgate, new rear bumper, sporty-looking roof-integrated spoiler, and a new set of taillights.

Underpinning the next-gen Ford Endeavour will be a slightly updated ladder frame architecture that will first be seen on the next-gen Ford Ranger. Incidentally, this is the same platform that Volkswagen is likely to use for the next-gen Amarok pickup, which will be sold in some international markets. Apart from its chassis, the next-gen Endeavour is also expected to share its engine options along with a few body panels with the yet-to-be-unveiled next-gen Ford Ranger. In fact, the four-wheel drive system and the drivetrain will also be shared. There, however, is not much clarity about what could be under the hood of the next-gen Endy yet.

The new Endeavour is likely to be powered by the latest iteration of Ford’s EcoBoost petrol and EcoBlue diesel engines available overseas. This could also be an opportunity for Ford to finally introduce the more powerful 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that's sold abroad with 213hp and 500Nm of torque. The current-gen Endeavour is powered by a single-turbo version of the same engine, producing 170hp and 420Nm torque. The 10-speed automatic transmission will also likely be carried over to the next-gen model. The new Ford Endeavour is expected to see its world premiere by early-2022, followed by its India launch a little later.

