Next-Gen Ducati Scrambler Debuts in China, Available in 3 Versions

Ducati has introduced the next-gen Scrambler in China. It will be available in 3 versions - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift - each with a different style but united by characterizing elements.

The launch event was held in Shanghai. The presentation turned into an authentic party, capable of entertaining over 200 journalists, VIPs and passionate Ducatisti.

The evening in Shanghai began with an introductory speech by Francesco Milicia (VP Global Sales & After Sales Ducati), which was followed by a presentation made by Rocco Canosa (Head of Scrambler Ducati), who explained to the audience the evolution of the Scrambler Ducati project, capable of constantly improving itself over these years without ever losing its identity.

The Scrambler models within the Ducati range are the perfect choice for those who want to express their personality through a motorcycle with a unique and recognizable design, dynamic and fun, accessible and safe for everyday use. A motorcycle designed for those seeking freedom and wanting to share their style and way of being with others.