Next Edition of Bajaj Dominar Rides Flagged Off - Konkan Coast

After the successful conclusion of the ‘The North-East Tour’ and the ‘Rann of Kutch Tour’ with each covering roughly 2,200+ km, Bajaj Auto is now all set to give Dominar riders an unmatched experience of exploring the Konkan coast.

Starting on 8th Nov from Mumbai, the 4-day Konkan tour will make Dominar Riders experience active touring with breath-taking views of lush green hills rolling in all directions, historic forts, scenic roads, jungles, villages, and occasional glimpses of the majestic Arabian Sea.

The ride is an opportunity to soak in some of the most refreshing sights and experiences the region offers, from visiting korlai fort in Divegar, marked by ferry rides, to visiting waterfalls and lighthouses across the Divegar belt. The experience of serenity while passing through scenic beaches at Aravi, Srivardhan, and Anjarle will be followed by the high of revving through the straight roads in Ratnagiri adjacent to Guhagar beach.

This will be matched only by the excitement of careening around the hairpins leading to Jaigad Fort - the one of the few of its kind in India that’s located at the meeting point of a hill, a river, and the sea. The verdant ascent to Amba Ghat and the spectacular descent to Devghali Beach are all part of the ride to Goa which offers pristine, post-monsoon views from Manoli and Paleshwar dams.

Sarath Shenoy will lead this ride, a seasoned rider with experience in riding three lacs km across India, Nepal, and Bhutan, and successfully completed Dominar’s ‘Roof of the World Odyssey.’