2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift teased, 4 June debut confirmed - IAB Report

The first teaser of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner is out. The teaser confirms that the new Toyota Fortuner facelift will debut along with the new Toyota Fortuner Hilux on 4 June 2020.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will be a mid-cycle update for the popular second-gen mid-size SUV. A major part of the minor model change will be a significant design refresh that leads to a bolder and more assertive appearance.

Toyota’s teaser does not reveal anything about the new Fortuner facelift's looks, but spy shots have already leaked its exterior almost entirely. Changes at the front will include edgier, inline-type LED headlamps reminiscent of the next-gen Harrier (from Toyota), slimmer upper grille, notably larger lower air intake, sportier bumper with sharper outer ends and new fog lamp housing.

On the sides, the 2021 Fortuner will flaunt new 20-inch alloy wheels, although they might vary depending on the market. As for the visual changes at the rear, a sportier bumper with L-shaped reflectors has been revealed by one of the aforementioned spy shots, and the tail lamp graphics could be new. The interior design should be mostly the same as that of the old model. Fresh upholstery, enhanced electronics and new decor elements are expected.

As for the mechanical changes, reports say that the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine, which was upgraded to BS6 in India earlier this year, will get a power bump. This engine is offered in 177 PS/420 Nm (with 6-speed manual transmission) and 177 PS/450 Nm (with 6-speed automatic transmission) versions.

The launch of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner in India may take place at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: wapcar.my]