New Tata Tigor EV Launch Date Announced, Few Days to Go!

The new Tata Tigor EV was officially unveiled just last week. Bookings for the new electric sedan are also underway for an amount of INR 21,000. Now, Tata Motors has finally announced the launch date of the new Tigor EV.

The new Tata Tigor EV will be launched on 31 Aug 2021. Tata Motors has shared the media invite which reveals that the event will be a virtual one. It will begin at 11 am. Tata Motors had revealed some of the key details about the new electric sedan at the time of its official unveiling. Now, all the information regarding the new Tigor EV will be released on 31 Aug 2021.

The new Tata Tigor EV will be the brand’s second electric car for the personal segment. It is also the second Tata car (after Tata Nexon EV) to feature the state-of-the-art high voltage electric architecture – Ziptron. The new Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It is capable of doing the 0 to 60 kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds. It comes with a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is efficiently packaged, providing the highest onboard energy in the segment. Tata Motors says that the low centre of gravity of the Tigor EV improves driving dynamics and handling. The company has also tuned the suspension setup for comfortable ride quality.

The new Tata Tigor EV has got an IP67-rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof and comes with an 8-year and 1,60,000 km battery and motor warranty. It is based on a proven platform with Rear Crash compatible structure and also complies with ODB 64 test standard. The Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at Cell Level. The new Tigor EV is compatible with a globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow charged from any 15 A plug point.

Besides a silent cabin, spacious interiors, the new Tata Tigor EV also offers 30+ connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics, so customers can be in touch with their EV through their phones.