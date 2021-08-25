New Maruti Baleno Spied Heavily Disguised, to Feature Updated Exterior

Maruti Suzuki is working on an updated model of the highly popular Maruti Baleno, a new spy shot suggests. The new version of the car has been spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage.

The new Maruti Baleno spy shot shows us the rear end of the updated model. While the prototype is properly camouflaged, we can see a few details of the upcoming car’s back end. For instance, the taillamps appear to have a tweaked design. They seem to be smaller in dimensions when compared to those of the current model. On a whole, the new pair of taillights look sleeker.

We find the tailgate to have a different design, too. Apart from that, the roof-mounted rear spoiler also appears to be somewhat tweaked for a fresh look. The rear bumper is also expected to see some changes although they aren’t visible in the spy shot.

It would be too early to comment, however, we think that the new Maruti Baleno would also feature some updates at the front. Expect to see some revised styling at the grille, fog lamp housings, and the bumper. While the inclusion of a totally new set of headlamps is unlikely, we would certainly love to see one. Another new element that Maruti Suzuki would add to the new Baleno is the set of alloy wheels. Expect them to come with a different design for a sportier side profile.

We are also expecting Maruti Suzuki to make a few tweaks to the interior of the new Baleno. Perhaps, a new theme or a new set of upholstery to freshen things up a little. We would not be surprised to see some contrasting highlights in the cabin for a more modern and premium feel. As far as things under the hood are concerned, they are likely to remain unchanged. What are your expectations from the new Maruti Baleno?

