New Tata Safari Ownership Review After 6,000 Kms - VIDEO

A few months back, Tata Motors launched the new-gen Safari in our market. It was showcased last year at the Auto Expo 2020 as Tata Gravitas. The all-new Tata SUV has got an amazing response from buyers around India, and several celebrities have also bought the 2021 Safari. Here’s a recent video where an owner of the new Tata Safari has shared his overall experience after driving it for around 6,000km.

This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named All in One Entertainment. The vlogger recently bought the car and was quite excited to share his experience with the new-gen Tata Safari. In this video, he tells all the things he liked and disliked about the car. The Youtuber starts the video by showing the exterior of the SUV. He says that the front fascia of the all-new Safari looks a lot like that of the Harrier, but it gets a few minor changes like tri-arrow chrome accents on the grille. He was quite impressed by the overall styling of his SUV, and he also mentions that the rear design is slightly different compared to that of the Harrier. The cabin of the SUV comes with a light colour interior, and to save it from getting dirty, he has covered the seats with towel covers.

He also mentions that he has replaced the company-fitted mats with aftermarket 7D floor mats. One of the issues he faced in the new Tata Safari was that his knees kept hitting against the centre console when getting into the vehicle. To solve this problem, the vlogger says that he slides the driver’s seat to the rear and then sits inside the vehicle. Moreover, he also talked about the panoramic sunroof. He said that if you are living in a warmer region, then you should pick the non-sunroof variant because the sunroof allows more sunlight inside, which increases the cabin temperature. The vlogger also discussed the engine and drive quality of the car. The Youtuber said that he took the SUV on a four-day road trip to the mountains and he did not face any issue with the performance of the vehicle. Overall, the owner looks quite happy with the purchase.