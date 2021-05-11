New Tata Safari Gets Its First Price Hike - New vs Old Prices

Recently, Tata Motors announced a price hike across its model range with effect from May 8, 2021. Vehicle price revision was said to be in the average range of 1.8%, obviously depending on the model and variant. More importantly, this also marks the first time prices of Tata's flagship SUV, the Safari, have been increased since its launch in February 2021. The Tata Safari has now become dearer by up to INR 35,500. Here's a detailed look at the updated price list of the 2021 Tata Safari. Compared to the Harrier, the new Tata Safari, which is, in essence, an XL-size version of the former, is almost a lakh rupees costlier for comparable trims.

Manual VariantsNew PriceOld PriceDifference
XEINR 14,99,400INR 14,69,900INR 29,500
XMINR 16,36,400INR 16,00,900INR 35,500
XTINR 17,81,400INR 17,45,900INR 35,500
XT+INR 18,61,400INR 18,25,900INR 35,500
XZINR 189,51,400INR 19,15,900INR 35,500
XZ+INR 20,35,400INR 19,99,900INR 35,500
XZ+ Adventure PersonaINR 20,56,400INR 20,20,900INR 35,500
Automatic variants
XMAINR 17,61,400INR 17,25,900INR 35,500
XZAINR 20,76,400INR 20,40,900INR 35,500
XZA+INR 21,61,400INR 21,25,900INR 35,500
XZA+ Adventure PersonaINR 21,81,400INR 21,45,900INR 35,500

The 2021 Tata Safari is available in seven trims - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and the top-spec Adventure Persona. As you can see in the table above, the price of the base XE trim sees the least hike of INR 29,500. The Safari now starts from just under INR 15 lakh. Meanwhile, prices of all other trims across both manual and automatic variants have been consistently increased by up to INR 35,500. The Adventure Persona automatic variant of the Safari now tops out at INR 21.81 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

New Tata Safari Adventure Persona Front Quarter Right
Prices of the new Tata Safari have gone up by up to INR 35,500.

Under the hood,  the Tata Safari is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Just like the Harrier, the Safari is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. However, unlike the original Safari, which had a 4x4 drivetrain, the new-gen Safari is a front-wheel-drive offering.

Tata Safari Adventure Persona With Regular Safari
This is the first price hike for the new Tata Safari since its launch in February 2021.

The new Tata Safari is largely similar to the Tata Harrier, except for the bugger side profile and a reworked tail-end. However, there are some key differences between the two models. The Safari boasts a unique grille upfront with Tata's signature tri-arrow motifs finished in chrome. There’s more chrome encasing the split headlight clusters. The rear end of the Safari is completely unique with a full rear-quarter glass, a stepped roof, a new tailgate, roof rails with the Safari inscription and a more upright rear section. The interior is mostly identical as well.

In terms of features, the new Tata Safari gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen system, 7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, drive modes (Eco, City and Sports) and ESP-based Terrain modes (Normal, Rough and Wet), electric parking brake, hill-descent control, ambient lighting, powered driver seat, iRA connected car tech and much more. The Safari is a genuine three-row SUV and it does not have an apologetic third row of seats. It currently only rivals the MG Hector Plus but will soon see competition from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700.

2021 Tata Safari - Image Gallery

