New Tata Nexon XM(S) launches today, to get electric sunroof & no DCT?

Tata Motors recently released a couple of teaser images on its social media channels revealing that a new Nexon variant will be introduced in the Indian market today, 2 September. The homegrown carmaker, however, did not disclose what this new Tata Nexon variant will be about.

Speculations suggested that since Tata Motors was rumoured to be working on a Dual Clutch Transmission for quite some time now, the upcoming Tata Nexon is likely to be the DCT variant of the compact SUV. Well, it seems that this consideration is incorrect because, based on the new teaser image, the forthcoming car is the Tata Nexon XM(S).

While Tata Motors has not announced any further details about the to-be-launched Nexon XM(S), the new car is likely to be nothing else but a Nexon XM model with an electric sunroof and some extra features, like rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and steering mounted audio controls. The automobile giant has performed a similar stunt earlier this year when it launched the Nexon XZ+(S) variant to fill the gap between the XZ+ and XZ+(O) trims. Earlier, It was only the latter that came equipped with an electric sunroof. The XZ+(S) trim received the similar kit as the XZ+(O), but it missed out on the connected features offered by the iRA connected technology.

Also, considering the sophisticated construction and high costs involved in developing a DCT, it is highly unlikely of Tata Motors to provide it with the mid-range variant of the Nexon.

Currently, the Tata Nexon XM trim is available in both petrol and diesel engine options mated to either a manual transmission or an AMT. With the inclusion of the new XM(S) trim, Tata Motors will provide a Nexon with an electric sunroof at a much affordable price point.

Source- IndianAuto