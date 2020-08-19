Tata Nexon EV demand on the rise, production reaches 1,000 units

The Tata Nexon EV was launched in India earlier this year. It has been just over 6 months and the demand for the electric car is already on the rise as the company has produced 1,000 units so far.

Tata Motors rolled out the 1,000th unit of the Nexon EV from its manufacturing facility in Pune on Tuesday, 18 August 2020. Acknowledged as the most preferred electric car in India, the Tata Nexon EV is the best seller in its segment and has helped the company post a market share of 62% in EVs in the Q1 of FY21.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said:

Acceptance of electric vehicles is accelerating fast and we are seeing growing interest in it from all parts of the country. The rollout of the 1000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of Covid-19, reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs. Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions meeting global standards. Electric vehicles are the future and as the industry leader, we are committed to making them desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers.

The Tata Nexon EV features the company's Ziptron technology. It has been given a 30.2kWh battery pack (IP 67 standard) which delivers charge to a single electric motor that produces 129 PS of maximum power and 254 Nm of peak torque. The Nexon EV can reach from 0 to 60 km/h in 4.6 seconds and complete a 0-100 km/h sprint in 9.9 seconds. Its full-charge range has been officially rated at 312 km.

In related news, Tata Motors has recently launched a new subscription plan for the Nexon EV. Under this plan, the electric car has become more affordable to the masses as the EMI starts at just INR 41,900.

Tata Nexon EV Variant Price* XM INR 13.99 lakh XZ+ INR 14.99 lakh XZ+ Lux INR 15.99 lakh