Tata Nexon DCT to launch in India tomorrow, 2 September?

There have been rumours that Tata Motors has been working on a new Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) for quite some time now. However, no concrete information on the same has backed these stories. Now, the homegrown automobile manufacturer has released a couple of teaser images on its social media channels which seem to suggest that the company is likely to launch the Tata Nexon DCT in India tomorrow, i.e., 2 September.

The teaser pictures consist of a Tata Nexon and say, “You are coming closer to experience the adventures of the #NexLevel. Keep following!” It also mentions ‘2 Days to Go’. Now, it is being anticipated that the Tata Nexon in the teaser images could be the DCT trim of the car or, perhaps, a totally new variant.

Currently, the Tata Nexon is available in two transmission options - a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. The engine options that are being offered with the compact SUV include a 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol powerplant and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel mill. The former is capable of producing 120 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter has been tuned to generate 110 PS and 260 Nm.

Considering that a DCT is much more precise, fast, and slick transmission option when compared to an AMT, Tata Motors is likely to offer it with the top-end variant of the Nexon. This means that if there is indeed a Tata Nexon DCT, it should be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine.

Apart from the inclusion of the DCT, no other significant changes are being expected to be implemented in the new variant of the Tata Nexon.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Tata Nexon DCT will definitely attract a premium over the existing range-topping variant of the sub-4m SUV which retails at INR 12.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

