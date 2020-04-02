Top 5 first-in-segment features of Tata HBX - IAB Picks

The Tata HBX will lead the segment with a package no other micro-SUV in India has offered so far. It will compete with the Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 at launch. Below are the top 5 first-in-segment features of the Tata HBX we believe none of its rivals will offer for the foreseeable future:

1. Split headlamps

One of the biggest attractions of the Tata HBX is its exterior design, which is noticeably tough for a model its size. Call it a micro-SUV or an SUV-styled hatchback, whatever you wish, but there’s no denying that this model has almost all the typical SUV traits, the most important of which is an imposing face.

In addition to a clamshell bonnet and a really muscular bumper, split headlamps are at the core of the Tata HBX’s aggressive front end. Split headlamps is a trending design cue of SUVs globally, and Tata Motors is all aboard the bandwagon, incorporating it in its every latest new generation/first-ever SUV.

2. Semi-digital instrument cluster

The Tata HBX features a semi-digital instrument cluster. From the looks of it, our bet is on the same panel that is fitted in the Tata Altroz. In that case, we’ll be looking at a 7.0-inch colour display comprising a virtual tachometer and a driver information segment and an analogue speedometer. The driver information segment of the display will show the power and torque, door open warning, cruise control speed, navigation directions, etc.

3.Harman sound system

The Tata HBX will flaunt a best-in-class sound system sourced from Harman. While four speakers are a given, the tweeters could be four like in the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor or two like in the Tata Altroz.

4. Dash-top touchscreen infotainment system

Unlike the Mahindra KUV100 and the Maruti Ignis, the Tata HBX’s (7-inch) touchscreen infotainment system will be mounted high up on the dashboard. This will make viewing and operating easier and less distractive for the driver.

5. Cruise control

The Tata HBX will be equipped with a cruise control system to make long-distance driving more comfortable.

Tata HBX Specifications

Tata Motors will reportedly sell the HBX with only the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine of the Tata Altroz. This naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit produces 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual should be the transmission choices.

Tata HBX Launch Date

Tata Motors will likely launch the HBX in India in the second half of 2020.

Also Read: Top 10 upcoming SUVs in India in FY 2020-21 (April 2020 onwards)

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more featured stories and four-wheeler news.