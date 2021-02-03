The new Suzuki Hayabusa is scheduled to make its global debut on 5 February 2021. However, a leaked (promo) video has revealed several features of the upcoming motorcycle that would make the fans go weak in the knees.

The video starts with the 1st-gen Hayabusa getting into the picture followed by the 2nd-gen model. Then enters the latest (3rd-gen) model showing how far Suzuki has come with this brand. As the footage proceeds, we get to know that the 2021 Hayabusa will get full-LED lighting at the front with, perhaps, the main lamp being a projector unit.

We also get to see the rear of the new ‘Busa which features a dual-LED taillamp setup and the rear seat cowl appears to be a bit bigger than that of the previous model. Suzuki has also tweaked the bodywork to enhance the aerodynamic capabilities of the upcoming motorcycle. The dual-exhausts are new and bigger and carry a lot of chrome.

Thanks to the teaser video, we already have had a glimpse of the instrument cluster. It has also been redone but the analogue speedometer and rev-counter continue to exist. There is, however, a new TFT display in the centre. The new Suzuki Hayabusa will come with advanced electronics including Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) with multiple engine mapping, quickshifter, traction control, and, perhaps, a cornering ABS and a 6-axis IMU.

As for the performance, Suzuki is expected to reveal the official spec sheet of the new ‘Busa on 5 February. It is likely to have over 200PS of max power more than sufficient to make it cross the 290km/h barrier. Regarding its availability, it would first reach showrooms in the international markets. Suzuki would bring it here in India, perhaps, during the second half of this year.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.