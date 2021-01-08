India-Bound 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Unveiled In USA

Jeep has taken the wraps off the 2021 Grand Cherokee L in the USA. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most popular Jeep models globally. It has now debuted in its fifth-generation and the 'L' in the name stands for the three-row seating configuration. Jeep says that there will also be a two-row setup and a plug-in-hybrid version coming later this year. Compared to its predecessor, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L has an evolutionary design but the interiors are brand new and loaded with tech. It also has a multitude of new 4x4 drive modes.

The new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee draws design inspiration from the Grand Wagoneer concept that was showcased last year. It's also immediately identifiable as a Grand Cherokee but the new-gen model carves out its distinction with a prominent hood, smaller seven-slat grille, sleeker LED headlamps, and a new front bumper. The overall silhouette is pretty clean, but still sharp and the 21-inch alloy wheels in profile surely stand out. The roof also gets a floating effect and new slim wrap around tail lamps at the rear round off the looks.

While the exterior design may only be revolutionary, the interiors have been completely spruced up. Apart from the three-row seating layout, everything on the inside is completely new. It gets a new multi-function steering wheel along with a completely refreshed dashboard layout. The center console is brand new and there are more high-quality trim pieces all over the cabin finished in leather, metal or wood. The highlight however has to be the new 10.1-inch UConnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system.

The system is loaded to the gills with features and also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, up to 12 USB-A and USB-C ports, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, dual-pane sunroof, and a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system. Other unique features include a night vision camera, drowsiness detection, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control with level 2 autonomous driving, and a head-up display.

Under the hood, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L gets two engine options - a 3.6-litre petrol V6 engine and a 5.7-litre petrol V8. The 3.6L V6 engine makes 290hp and 350Nm of torque while the larger 5.7L V8 engine makes 357hp and 530Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with 2WD and 4x4 drivetrain options. Speaking of which, the Grand Cherokee L comes with three 4x4 systems: Quadratrac I, Quadratrac II, and Quadra-Drive II with a rear electronic limited-slip differential. Further, there's an optional Quadra-Lift adaptive air suspension with five different modes: Normal, Off-road 1, Off-road 2, Park and Aero.

In 'Normal' mode, the Cherokee has a ground clearance of 212mm, which can be raised to a maximum of 276mm in the 'Off-road 2' mode. It can also be lowered to a minimum of 192mm in 'Aero' mode. There are even five separate terrain modes: auto, sport, rock, snow, and mud/sand. Other off-road specifications would include water wading depth of up to 610mm as well as a 30.1-degree approach angle, a 23.6-degree departure angle, and 22.6-degree breakover angle while running the Quadra-Lift adaptive air suspension. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee L will make its way to Indian shores and will even be locally-assembled here. The Grand Cherokee could be priced from INR 75 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to reach India sometime later this year or by early-2022.

