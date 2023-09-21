New Pirelli Logo To Identify Tyres With At Least 50% Sustainable Material

Pirelli has created a bespoke logo to identify tyres that contain at least 50% materials of bio-based and recycled origin. The new marking – which depicts two arrows in a circle and will be adopted on new products – underlines Pirelli’s commitment to the environment, maintaining the high level of safety performance inherent in every single tyre produced by the Italian firm. This new logo is also designed as a clear indication for customers, allowing them to choose more sustainable tyres.

The latest Pirelli marking was used for the first time on the P Zero E. This tyre contains more than 55% of materials of bio-based and recycled origin* throughout the entire range at launch, as certified by Bureau Veritas: a world leader in verifying conformity and certification in quality, environment, health, safety, and social responsibility standards (ISO14021). Third-party verification of eco-compatible materials will continue to be standard across all future products that adopt the new logo.

Pirelli’s path towards reduced environmental impact includes the ever-increasing use of sustainable materials. Pirelli’s initial objective, originally set for 2025, has already been achieved two years early thanks to P Zero E. The next step, set for selected product lines by 2030, envisages the use of at least 60% of materials of bio-based origin and 12% recycled, with less than 30% of fossil-derived ingredients. Pirelli aims to regularly improve these targets thanks to the technological innovation of all the different departments involved in tyre development.

These innovations have set in motion a virtuous path both at quantitative level – thanks to increasingly higher percentages of sustainable materials – and qualitative level, through the certification of supply chains to internationally accredited standards.

In 2021, for example, Pirelli was first to produce an FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified tyre that uses natural rubber and FSC rayon. As a result, customers had the guarantee that all materials sourced from forests came from plantations that promote biological diversity, while bringing economic sustainability to the lives of local communities and workers.