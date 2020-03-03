New Mercedes GLC Coupe (facelift) launched in India, priced from INR 62.7 lakh

03/03/2020 - 13:20 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The new Mercedes GLC Coupe that was introduced in March last year has been launched in India for a starting price of INR 62.7 lakh*. Unlike the old model, the new model is locally assembled. The facelifted luxury SUV-coupe features a more aggressive design and packs many other enhancements, detailed in the story below.

The 2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe is available in the GLC 300 4MATIC petrol engine variant and the GLC 300 d 4MATIC diesel engine variant.

Beginning with the design, the new Mercedes GLC Coupe flaunts a more dominant front end. Sleeker headlamps with new contours lending more aggression, a redesigned grille that emphasises the vehicle’s width, larger side air vents and more muscular bumper give the face a brawnier look.

The A-pillars of the 2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe have a more pronounced slope, and this lowers the roof silhouette, ultimately increasing the sportiness. Noteworthy visual changes at the rear include tail lamps with new tubular graphics, bigger tailpipe housing and a new-look diffuser.

Moving to the interior, a multifunctional touchpad on the centre console replaces the rotary pushbutton, improving operating convenience. Also new are a completely revised steering wheel, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen central display, the MBUX infotainment system and the ability to activate voice control via even a “Hey Mercedes” prompt.

Unlike the old Mercedes GLC Coupe, the new Mercedes GLC Coupe features a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display.

The 2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe is offered in India in two engine variants: GLC 300 4MATIC petrol and GLC 300 d 4MATIC diesel. The former has been updated to become a mild-hybrid offering. It packs a new engine that integrates the EQ Boost 48-volt on-board electrical system. The belt-driven starter-generator is on duty for hybrid functions such as boost or energy recuperation.

New Mercedes GLC Coupe (facelift) - Engine Variants

GLC 300 4MATIC

GLC 300 d 4MATIC

Engine

M264 2.0-litre turbocharged petrolOM 654 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel
Engine maximum power258 PS245 PS
Engine maximum torque370 Nm500 Nm

Electric motor maximum power

14 PS-
Electric motor maximum torque150 Nm-
Transmission9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic
Drivetrain layoutAll-wheel drive (AWD)All-wheel drive (AWD)
AWD systemYes, 4MATIC permanentYes, 4MATIC permanent
0-100 km/h6.3 seconds6.6 seconds
Top speed240 km/h233 km/h

Also Read: Mercedes GLB compact luxury SUV ruled out for India

The next model Mercedes-Benz will launch in India will be the EQC electric SUV, in April.

New Mercedes GLC Coupe (facelift) - Prices

  • New GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC petrol - INR 62.7 lakh
  • New GLC Coupe 300 d 4MATIC diesel - INR 63.7 lakh

*Ex-showroom India (except Kerala)

2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe (facelift) - Image Gallery

