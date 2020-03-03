New Mercedes GLC Coupe (facelift) launched in India, priced from INR 62.7 lakh

The new Mercedes GLC Coupe that was introduced in March last year has been launched in India for a starting price of INR 62.7 lakh*. Unlike the old model, the new model is locally assembled. The facelifted luxury SUV-coupe features a more aggressive design and packs many other enhancements, detailed in the story below.

Beginning with the design, the new Mercedes GLC Coupe flaunts a more dominant front end. Sleeker headlamps with new contours lending more aggression, a redesigned grille that emphasises the vehicle’s width, larger side air vents and more muscular bumper give the face a brawnier look.

The A-pillars of the 2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe have a more pronounced slope, and this lowers the roof silhouette, ultimately increasing the sportiness. Noteworthy visual changes at the rear include tail lamps with new tubular graphics, bigger tailpipe housing and a new-look diffuser.

Moving to the interior, a multifunctional touchpad on the centre console replaces the rotary pushbutton, improving operating convenience. Also new are a completely revised steering wheel, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen central display, the MBUX infotainment system and the ability to activate voice control via even a “Hey Mercedes” prompt.

The 2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe is offered in India in two engine variants: GLC 300 4MATIC petrol and GLC 300 d 4MATIC diesel. The former has been updated to become a mild-hybrid offering. It packs a new engine that integrates the EQ Boost 48-volt on-board electrical system. The belt-driven starter-generator is on duty for hybrid functions such as boost or energy recuperation.

New Mercedes GLC Coupe (facelift) - Engine Variants

GLC 300 4MATIC GLC 300 d 4MATIC Engine M264 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol OM 654 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel Engine maximum power 258 PS 245 PS Engine maximum torque 370 Nm 500 Nm Electric motor maximum power 14 PS - Electric motor maximum torque 150 Nm - Transmission 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic Drivetrain layout All-wheel drive (AWD) All-wheel drive (AWD) AWD system Yes, 4MATIC permanent Yes, 4MATIC permanent 0-100 km/h 6.3 seconds 6.6 seconds Top speed 240 km/h 233 km/h

Also Read: Mercedes GLB compact luxury SUV ruled out for India

The next model Mercedes-Benz will launch in India will be the EQC electric SUV, in April.

New Mercedes GLC Coupe (facelift) - Prices

New GLC Coupe 300 4MATIC petrol - INR 62.7 lakh

New GLC Coupe 300 d 4MATIC diesel - INR 63.7 lakh

*Ex-showroom India (except Kerala)