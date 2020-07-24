New Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Is The Most Powerful AMG V8 Ever

Just the mention of the world ‘Black’ can send shivers down the spine of any Mercedes-Benz or performance car enthusiast. Black Series, the moniker which the Affalterbach auto maker reserves for the most performance-oriented models. Last Week, Mercedes-Benz announced the launch of its most powerful V8 AMG model and most track-focused Mercedes-AMG GT to date - the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. The company has also announced that the new GT Black Series is available to order now at your nearest authorised dealer.

In terms of design, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has been heavily inspired by the AMG GT3 and AMG GT4 race cars. Over the standard AMG GT, the Black Series features distinct upgrades such as a larger air dam, carbon fiber bonnet with two large air outlets, air outlets on the front fender, 2-way adjustable carbon fiber front splitter, carbon fiber side skirts, carbon fiber rear diffuser, twin-tip exhausts, carbon fiber rear trunk and a large, adjustable carbon fiber rear spoiler. Overall AMG mentions that this is their most expressive design to date and it certainly does look menacing. While the interior does get performance additives like a roll cage, it still has plenty of premium offerings. You get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an AMG performance steering wheel, carbon fiber bucket seats and nappa leather trim.

If we talk about the car’s performance, this is where the real benefit of a Black Series car lies. The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series comes with an AMG-built 4.0-litre biturbo V8 with a flat plane crankshaft configuration. The heavily-revised V8 gets enough modification over the standard version from the AMG GT, to even warrant a new engine code - M178 LS2. With all the upgrades, the engine is capable of belching out 730bhp and 800Nm of torque. The role of sending power to the wheel is taken care of by a modified version of Mercedes’ Speedshift 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The result of all this tinkering is an eye opening 0-100kmph time of 3.2 second and 0-200kmph time of nine seconds. The top speed of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is 325kmph.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.