New Maruti Celerio to Have Atleast Two Colour Options - Red, Blue

The new Maruti Celerio has been spied completely undisguised and in a production-ready state. The latest spy images reveal that the upcoming car will be launched in at least two colour options - Red and Blue. Apart from that, the pictures also show several key exterior features of the new Celerio.

Reports say that these new Maruti Celerio spy images have been captured at the car’s promotional campaigns. The upcoming model is seen in two colours - red and blue - with black alloy wheels that add to the overall visual appeal. This tells us that the new Celerio will be available in at least these two paint schemes. Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer a bunch of more eye-catching liveries with its latest product.

We can also see in the images that the design of the new Maruti Celerio is a major departure from that of the previous model which used to have a boxy shape. In the upcoming model, the company has followed a more rounded theme that is very much prominent in the pictures. It’s also being said that the new Celerio will have larger dimensions compared to its previous version. So expect to have a relatively spacious cabin space.

Based on the company’s Heartect platform, that’s also used in other models, the new Maruti Celerio has some design cues that remind us of the very popular Maruti Alto. For instance, the rounded headlamps and side profile of the new car are reminiscent of the Alto. However, elements like the sporty-looking alloy wheels, front and rear bumper with black inserts, and the front grille with a chrome accent suggest that the new Celerio would be a premium offering.

While Maruti remains tight-lipped about the engine options of the new Celerio, it’s being speculated that the new car would be offered with a 1.2L petrol motor producing 83 HP and a 1.0L 3-cylinder mill. The transmission options would include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit. Expect the new Maruti Celerio to start arriving at the dealerships in the near future.