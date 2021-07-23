Maruti Suzuki NEXA Completes 6 Years, Sold Over 14 Lakh Cars

Maruti Suzuki NEXA, the company’s premium retail network, has completed 6 years of operations in India. During this period, over 14 lakh cars have been sold cumulatively across 380+ NEXA outlets in the country. To mark the occasion, NEXA has released the NEXA Music season 1 finale song ‘Someone’s Watching Over’ composed by AR Rahman and Clinton Cerejo. The song (video embedded at the end) inspires consumers to stay positive in the current challenging times and look forward to a better future.

The first Maruti Suzuki NEXA showroom was opened in 2015. Since then, it has expanded its reach to more than 234 cities across the country. Today, there are 380+ NEXA outlets in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

Driven by innovation, NEXA marks the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences. It is our constant endeavour to keep reinventing to deliver the NEXA experience to ever-evolving customers in the field of automobile and lifestyle. With over 380 showrooms across the country, NEXA has helped us attract a new set of customers who were earlier not considering a Maruti Suzuki vehicle. The milestone of 6 years and 1.4 million customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us, over the years.

Nearly half of Maruti Suzuki NEXA customers are under the age of 35. These buyers always strive for innovative and unique experiences in life. NEXA, a first-of-its-kind initiative that goes beyond just selling cars, has attracted first-time buyers, which makes up nearly 70% of its total sales.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA launched its augmented reality showroom in January 2020. This one-of-its-kind virtual showroom allows customers to explore NEXA products effectively and efficiently in a digitalized format. Speaking of products, the NEXA product lineup consists of 5 cars. These include the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, and S-Cross.