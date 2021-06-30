Mahindra XUV700 to Get Biggest Sunroof in the Segment

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to launch the XUV700 in our market by the end of this year. The Mahindra’s upcoming 7-seater SUV is expected to enter into production by the end of next month, and the launch is likely to happen in August or September. The carmaker has started releasing teaser videos revealing some interesting details of the new Mahindra XUV700. The latest teaser video of the Mahindra XUV700 reveals that the new SUV will be offered with a massive panoramic sunroof measuring 1360X870mm. It will be the largest sunroof in its segment compared to its direct rivals, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and all-new Hyundai Alcazar. The new teaser video says, “A sunroof so large, you might think you are in a convertible. Hello, largest-in-segment Skyroof.”

The carmaker has already confirmed that they will offer the XUV700 with Auto Booster Headlights, which automatically switch on to offer extra light when the SUV crosses the 80kmph mark at night. It will offer better visibility on dark roads to ensure passengers safety. Alongside, these two features, the all-new Mahindra XUV700 will also come equipped with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driving assistance system). It will get a dual-screen setup, which seems to be inspired by Mercedes-Benz cars, and it will work as an infotainment unit and an instrument cluster. The infotainment unit will get the latest smartphone connectivity features.

The list of features will include dual-zone climate control, 6-way adjustable co-passenger seat, connected car tech, 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, hill-hold assist and electronic parking brake. It will derive power from a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The former develops 188bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque, while the latter shreds out a power output of 185bhp. This simply means that the XUV700 will be the most powerful SUV in its segment. Transmission duties will be done by a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Rumours suggest that the Mahindra XUV700 will also be offered with a hybrid power plant. If this happens, then the Mahindra XUV700 will comply with upcoming stringent CAFE 2 (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) standards.

