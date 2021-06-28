Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most awaited SUV launches of this year. A few days back, the carmaker released a new teaser video of the SUV, which reveals some interesting details. The recent video reveals that Mahindra’s new three-row SUV will get LED headlights with high-beam assist named Auto Booster headlights. These are adaptive units, which activates automatically once the SUV crosses the 80kmph mark. The introduction of adaptive headlamps is an additional safety feature, which is offered with cars like Audi and BMW. Here’s a new image from Mahindra’s Pune based manufacturing facility, which says “The Future is Here… And I am proud to be a Part of it…”, “31 Days to go”.

This simply means that the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 might enter into production by the end of next month. It is expected to hit our shores by August or September. In its segment, it will rival against the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and the likes. It will be based on the company’s W601 platform. The Mahindra XUV700 will derive power from a 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engine. The former develops 185bhp of power, while the latter shreds out a power output of 190bhp. These engine options will make the all-new Mahindra XUV700 the most potent car in its segment. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The spy images of the car reveal that the upcoming Mahindra SUV will come loaded with all the bells and whistles like two display units for the infotainment unit and instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake and automatic climate control. The top-spec trims of the car will get a Level 2 autonomous driving assist system (ADAS). It will include features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and much more. The overall silhouette of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is quite similar to that of the outgoing XUV500. But, it will employ some significant styling updates like a more upright handlebar, redesigned taillights and tailgate, revised headlamps with LED DRLs, new hood, bumper and sport looking alloy wheels.