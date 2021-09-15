2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition Teased, Similar to Tata Altroz Gold Model?

Once again, Tata Motors has got something special for its customers. The homegrown automobile giant took to its social media channels to tease what seems to be the 2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition.

As per the teaser, the 2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition will be unveiled at the upcoming IPL season in the UAE. Currently, the SUV is available in a total of 5 colour options - Royal Blue, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, Orcus White, and Tropical Mist Adventure. The new Gold Edition is expected to have similar features that we have seen in the Tata Altroz Gold Edition.

Expect the 2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition to have a new and attractive golden shade paint scheme that’s likely going to be a head-turner and add a more premium look and feel to the vehicle. To add contrast to this colour, Tata Motors might keep the lower portion of the front and rear bumpers black. Also, the front grille should be left out black and so does the headlight-surrounds.

Apart from that, the 2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition should also have blacked-out outside rearview mirrors with integrated LED turn signals. These would go hand-in-hand with the black door handles. The alloy wheels of this model should have a shade of grey for an appealing side profile. We are also expecting to see blacked-out B- and C-pillars that would compliment that black roof-rails and sunroof.

We do not expect the 2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition to have any mechanical changes. So powering the new model would be the same 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine tuned to produce 170 HP of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors provides a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission with the Safari. Perhaps, the Gold Edition of the SUV would have the latter.