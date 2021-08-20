What Are Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX Connect System's Key Features?

The Mahindra XUV700 is the latest entrant in the Indian market’s SUV segment. It has a plethora of features to lure in customers. One of those features is the AdrenoX Connect. It has been developed by Bosch India and promises to deliver an innovative, immersive, and intuitive experience to customers while enhancing safety and convenience. Here are some of its key features.

The Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX Connect system consists of various connectivity features that can be accessed on Mobile App and smartwatches through the AdrenoX connectivity system. Some of them are:

Enhanced Safety

The Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX Connect system consists of unique safety features such as personalised safety alerts and Driver Drowsiness alerts. In case the vehicle is being driven too fast, a personalised alert can be set to indicate the driver to slow down. With the first-in-class driver drowsiness detection from Bosch, the driving behaviour is analysed based on the situational context and provides a reliable warning to the driver. Also, emergency assistance, using e-call/SOS, is enabled through the AdrenoX Connect App.

Convenience & Comfort

The Journey Planner provides the convenience of pre-planning the journey on the mobile with configurable pit stops, reminders and enables seamless integration with vehicle navigation. Other features include remote start/stop and climate control that enables the user to set the in-cabin temperature remotely to ensure a comfortable cabin at the time of vehicle entry. Also, features like remote window control, remote lock/unlock enable users to ensure vehicle control through a mobile app and smartwatch.

In-car Connected Experience

The content applications on infotainment enhance the driver experience by providing access to content such as news, horoscope, weather, points of interest around a location. Customers can also gain travel recommendations through well-known content partners.

Seamless Integration of Connectivity

With the integration of smart home features, it is possible to configure and control the smart devices at home from the Mahindra XUV700. Additionally, the SUV also has Alexa Built-in integration which makes it possible to control the vehicle functions while driving as well as through remote voice commands.

Omnipresence of Vehicle Data

The vehicle data and dashboard are always available in hand through smartphone and smartwatch for a quick glance of vehicle status. The configurable alerts and control options provided through Geo/Time fencing, Valet mode, etc., gives the user additional information to understand the vehicle usage.