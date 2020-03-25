New Mahindra Bolero launched in India - Price list & brochure inside

The new Mahindra Bolero has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 7.77 lakh*. It is available in only the Power+ version. Its brochure is available in the image gallery at the end of the story.

The new Mahindra Bolero Power+ has a more upmarket look to it with an updated design. It features new, static bending headlamps, new upper grille and lower grille, X-shaped front bumper, new front fog lamps and clear lens tail lamps. The bonnet has more insulation for a more refined driving experience.

Inside, the 2020 Mahindra Bolero Power+ features new, four-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the Mahindra TUV models. On the safety front, driver airbag, front SBR, ABS and reverse parking sensors are standard. This is India’s first model with metal bumpers to comply with the pedestrian safety norms that will become effective in October this year.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra Bolero Power+ has an upgraded, BS6 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine called mHawk75. The new engine produces 55.9 kW (76.00 PS) at 3,600 rpm and 210 Nm of torque at 1,600-2,200 rpm. The BS4 1.5-litre mHawk70 turbocharged diesel engine of the discontinued model developed 52.5 kW (71.38 PS) at 3,600 rpm and 195 Nm of torque at 1,400-2,200 rpm.

Like the old engine, the new engine is linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. Unlike in the old model, the fuel-sipping micro-hybrid technology (engine start-stop system) is standard.

New Mahindra Bolero - Price*

New Bolero B4 BS6 - INR 7,98,361

New Bolero B6 BS6 - INR 8,64,006

New Bolero B6 Optional BS6 - INR 8,99,103

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi