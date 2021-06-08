The new KTM RC 390 has been under development for quite a while now. It has been spied testing in Europe multiple times in the past. The upcoming motorcycle has also been spotted here in India. In fact, IndianAutosBlog had shared with you guys the first picture of the new KTM RC 390 sans camouflage caught on camera in our country.

However, it wasn’t until last month when the new KTM RC 390 was spotted in, what appeared to be, its production form. The motorcycle was wearing no camouflage whatsoever and had a proper colour and graphics combination. This spy shot along with the commencement of the unofficial bookings clearly points out that the new RC 390 will be launched in India very soon. But is it really worth the wait?

New KTM RC 390 Features

The upcoming KTM RC 390 will come with several new features, however, perhaps, not each of them would appeal to many buyers. For example, while the improved braking system would be a welcome addition, the revised front end look might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Similarly, the new RC 390 is expected to be fitted with a fully digital TFT display that’s likely to be borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke. It’s a much better option than the LCD unit which we see in the current entire RC line-up. On the contrary, the redesigned fuel tank and fairing appear to be disproportionate, at least in the spy shots.

New KTM RC 390 Engine

While the engine specs of the new KTM RC 390 remain unknown as of now, the updated motorcycle will likely use the same 373cc single-cylinder motor that powers the current RC 390, 390 Duke, as well as the 390 Adventure. However, KTM might tweak the output figures a little. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see a quickshifter as standard. Hence, in terms of performance, the new KTM RC 390 shouldn’t be a whole lot different from the model that it’ll replace.

New KTM RC 390 - Is it worth the wait?

Considering the new KTM RC 390 as a whole package, we think it would bring some interesting features to the table that would make it an overall tempting option in the segment. Yes, its design is something that we are sceptical about. It doesn’t look as sharp and aggressive as the current RC 390, however, we would have to see it in person before making any final judgements.

So, is it worth the wait? Yes, it is. It would be more expensive but would also come with new features that’d enhance the overall user experience. Looks are subjective and, perhaps, the new KTM RC 390 would look better in person than in the pictures. Hence, we are looking forward to witnessing the upcoming RC 390.

