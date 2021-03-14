New KTM RC 200/RC 125 Spied Testing in India

It’s not the latest news that a new KTM RC 200 is under development. The motorcycle had been caught undergoing road testing in Europe last year. However, now, a bunch of new spy shots have surfaced which show a heavily camouflaged KTM RC model being tested here in India. The prototype spotted could be either of the new RC 200 or RC 125.

The spy pictures have been shared by Instagram user Wheel Tronicz. It can be seen in the images that the test mule is heavily camouflaged. However, what makes us believe that this could be the new KTM RC 200 or RC 125 and not the RC 390 is that the prototype has an underbelly exhaust which appears to be similar to that of the RC 200 and RC 125 models currently on sale. The RC 390 has a side-mounted exhaust.

We can also infer from these spy shots that the new KTM RC 200 or RC 125 is likely to come with a revised front fairing that would have a sharper design. The motorcycle could also have a new digital instrument console. The Austrian company is also expected to use redesigned alloy wheels and a new front rotor. Another feature of the upcoming motorcycle that we can spot in the latest spy images is the set of split pillion grab rails. Most probably, KTM would use a bolt-on subframe in the new RC 200 or RC 125 similar to what we have seen in the 390 Duke. The riding ergonomics would also be different; comparatively more relaxed.

While the new spy pictures do not show the front end of the upcoming KTM RC 200 or RC 125, most likely the new bike would feature a revised front fascia similar to what we have seen in the spy shots that emerged last year. Expect to witness a single halogen headlamp setup that will replace the dual projector layout, new LED DRLs, and side turn signals.

Going by the latest spy images, the test mule of the upcoming KTM RC 200 or RC 125 appears to be almost production-ready. We expect to see more spy shots of the same in the near future before KTM launches it eventually.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.