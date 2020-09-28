New KTM RC 125 colour launched in India, no change in price

Along with the new colour option for the RC 390, KTM has also launched a new paint scheme for the RC 125. The most affordable model in the company’s RC line-up in India is now available in a brand-new Dark Galvano colour for which KTM is charging nothing extra.

The new KTM RC 125 colour imparts a somewhat sober look to the motorcycle when compared to the old Electronic Orange colour. Since orange is KTM’s brand colour, therefore, the new Dark Galvano paint scheme of the 125cc RC continues to feature orange alloy wheels and orange highlights on the fairing. KTM has launched the new paint scheme before the upcoming festive season in our country to ensure that the RC 125 brings home some good sales figures.

Speaking at the launch of the new KTM RC 125 colour option, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said:

The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with their technology and form inspired by the MotoGP racing machine - the KTM RC16. The fully-faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM’s portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting colour options. The new colour has been carefully selected to complement the existing one. It will further enhance the bike’s appeal amongst the young and ambitious biking enthusiasts.

At INR 1,59,629 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the KTM RC 125 offers a plethora of high-end features to its customers. For example, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by USD front forks and rear monoshock. Similarly, a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc take care of the braking department. KTM has also added a single-channel ABS as a safety feature.

When it comes to performance, the KTM RC 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 14.5 PS and 12 Nm. This motor has 4 valves and liquid-cooling. It also has a DOHC set up and fuel injection system.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.