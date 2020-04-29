New Kia Picanto facelift leaked, to be officially revealed soon - Report

29/04/2020
The new Kia Picanto facelift has leaked online ahead of its imminent launch. For those new to the Kia Picanto (Kia Morning), it’s an A-segment car like the Hyundai i10/Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

New Kia Picanto Facelift Front Leaked Image
The new Kia Picanto has an edgier front fascia.

The Mk3 Kia Picanto was introduced in January 2017 and it’s about time it received a cosmetic refresh to get through the rest of its lifecycle. The facelifted Kia Picanto features tweaked headlamps reminiscent of bigger Kia models like the Kia XCeed, new grille inserts, sportier front bumper and new front fog lamps. It looks like Kia has redesigned the Picanto’s front fascia to look edgier.

The rear end of the new Kia Picanto has relatively fewer changes. The leaked image shows a sportier bumper with C-shaped outer ends, tweaked tail lamps, new light reflectors and new exhaust outlet. The interior and specifications of the new model are a mystery at the moment. However, it is said that unlike the old hatchback, the new hatchback features Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) advanced driver assistance system.

New Kia Picanto Facelift Rear Quarters Leaked Imag
Kia does not plan to launch the Picanto in India.

Kia offers the current Picanto with 67 PS 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 76 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 74 PS 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol-LPG, 84 PS 1.25-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 100 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine options. 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic are the transmission choices.

Kia may offer the new Picanto with the same engines and transmissions as the old model. The company wants to launch a Picanto electric also, in Europe, but that’s unlikely to happen in the current generation. In India, the South Korean automaker is focusing only on SUVs and MPVs at the moment and does not plan to launch the Picanto.

Also See: Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival grille, bumpers and interior leaked

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: bobaedream.co.kr]

Kia Picanto - Image Gallery

